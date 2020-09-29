Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM September 29

Strong northwest winds will continue for the next several days, these winds will eventually bring in cooler and cooler air.

In the meantime, today we’ll have the warmest day of the week as temperatures warm to the 70s for many in KELOLAND.



A cold front and strong northwest winds will help bring in cooler air for tomorrow.

In fact, we’ll have wind gusts of 40 mph and more! Highs will fall about 10 degrees from today, so expect numbers in the 60s for highs. We’ll cool about another 10 degrees for Thursday as strong winds continue.

As we retreat to the 50s for highs by Thursday, many will stay there through the coming weekend. Along with the cool afternoons, we’ll have cool overnights and frost will become later as we get closer to the weekend.

The mostly dry skies will also continue. There’s a slight chance for scattered showers by Saturday. Right now, moisture is limited, so expect many locations to stay less than a