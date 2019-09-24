Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 24th

We have another mild day ahead for KELOLAND, but changes are coming toward cooler, fall-like weather. First, severe weather is a real possibility in NW IA late this afternoon into southern MN.

FutureScan shows the cold front moving east this afternoon. Keep in mind most of KELOLAND will stay dry with this front.

We are working on clues about next week’s forecast. Key features suggest active weather here with a large component of snow in the northern Rockies and storms with severe weather on the warm side of the system.

Wow, the snow is really building quickly on this map from Billings to Calgary.

Enjoy the 70s and 80s in the forecast today with partly cloudy skies.

Looking at the 7 day forecast, we can see warmer weather early next week with areas of rain possible. We are still waiting for better data to guide the direction of next week’s forecast. Stay tuned, big changes are coming.