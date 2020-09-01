Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 1st

Good Morning! We have a few morning sprinkles across eastern KELOLAND, but dry weather will still dominate the forecast this week. Our 30 day moisture trend has dropped to 40% of normal rain in Sioux Falls. The last time Sioux Fall had over 1″ of rain in one storm was mid June.

Futurecast clears most of the clouds this morning and we expect a dry end to the day. Winds will increase this afternoon in the northern areas of KELOLAND. Dry and warm weather is expected tomorrow with highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

While temperatures will start warmer this weekend, much cooler air will arrive early next week. We could see temperatures 20 degrees below normal.

That could mean highs in the 50s in parts of KELOLAND by Tuesday.

Temperatures today will be near normal with highs in the upper 70s in the east and a few 80s in central KELOLAND.

Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the 50s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks much warmer with 80s and 90s likely.

A cold front will trim temperatures for Thursday along with breezy northwest winds. We expect a rebound on temperatures into the start of the weekend, but much cooler weather will arrive after the 7 day.