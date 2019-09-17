Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 17th

Warm, breezy, and humid weather is back for much of KELOLAND today. We expected highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in many areas. Morning thunderstorms are exiting the northeast, but new areas of rain are possible in the west later today.

Our FutureScan forecast shows thunderstorms in the west late today and more activity east of the James River Valley after midnight. Those thunderstorms should leave early in the morning and a nice Wednesday is ahead.

Tonight’s lows will be cooler, with 50s in the west. Keep in mind these numbers are still above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow looks very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Severe weather could be lurking around the corner. Our Friday forecast features storms again and some heavy rain is possible. We’ll continue to monitor the latest information.

Heavy rain is still possible, but this rainfall map is the accumulation of a few different chances of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend and we’ll watch to see how long the rain chance will linger into early Saturday.