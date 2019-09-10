Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 10th

Good Morning! It was a busy evening of severe weather and tornadoes around the Webster area. You can see a picture of one of the tornadoes and the storm tracking on VIPIR after 8pm. These storms featured the classic hook echoes often associated with rotating storms.

Rain was heavy in spots, over 2″ the past 24 hours in the Sisseton area. More rain is coming and heavy rain is likely.

The highest chance of severe weather will be along the Nebraska-South Dakota border areas later today. We expect all modes of severe weather possible.

Here’s a closer look at FutureScan. You can see how the storms fire in southwestern SD late in the day and grow as they expand to the east during the late evening and overnight. The severe weather threat will eventually transition to mainly a heavy rain event, but please be alert to watches and warnings this evening. You’ll notice more storms tomorrow with another round of severe weather quite possible across much of KELOLAND.

Highs today will be in the 70s across the north and 80s in the south.

Those storms will be intense tonight with lows ranging from the upper 50s in the north and west to the mid 60s in the southeast.

Tomorrow’s severe weather risk map looks like this. Again, we have the enhanced zone in the south-central.

There’s plenty of rain coming as well. We still think another 2″ or more could fall this week in areas shaded in purple and red.

A warm and humid afternoon tomorrow will add fuel to these storms. These are the projected highs for Wednesday.

The rain chances will go down Thursday, but wind and cooler weather will be with us to wrap up the work week. The weekend looks much better with highs in the 70s and 80s. Hotter weather is expected early next week!