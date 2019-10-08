Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 8th

We have a very busy forecast ahead for KELOLAND this week. First, new winter storm watch headlines have been issued for much of western and central KELOLAND. These areas stand the best chance of 6″ or more of accumulation, but some areas farther east could be added to the timeline later today or tomorrow.

Our latest Futurecast forecast shows snow developing in western SD late tomorrow and tomorrow night. That rain and snow line will be critical to the snow forecast as we move into Thursday night and Friday.

This map shows the wind gusts and the lightning tracker the next few days. We think there will be thunder with some of this snow and even the southeast could have regular thunderstorms Thursday morning. Notice the strong winds behind the storm, with gusts over 40mph into Friday. Blowing and drifting snow will be an issue in the heaviest snow band area.

We think North Dakota will have the worst impact, but a big portion of SD circled in yellow could get over 6 inches of heavy wet snow on Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy today with highs in the 70s and even a few 80s.

Tonight should be mild in the south and east with more wind overnight.

Tomorrow’s map shows a big range in high temperatures, with 40s likely in the west and 70s in the southeast.

Sioux Falls will have a chance of snow along with the wind and cold on Friday. Temperatures will be slow to warm into early next week.