Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 6th

Good Morning! Warm and breezy weather today brings high fire danger to eastern KELOLAND. A red flag warning is in effect for the areas shaded in pink.

West winds will be generally 15-25 mph this afternoon across KELOLAND.

Temperatures will remain well above normal. Widespread 70s and 80s were found in the region yesterday.

Much above normal temperatures dominate the forecast the rest of the week. There will be changes next week as temperatures turn cooler than normal. We could even see rain chances during the transition.

The 10 rainfall pattern does show some possibilities here in KELOLAND by around Monday or Tuesday. We still have time to watch the developments.

Enjoy the warm weather today as highs return to the 70s and 80s once again across KELOLAND.

Tonight looks dry as a weak cold front moves across KELOLAND.

It will be cooler tomorrow, but not much by October standards.

We have more 80s ahead at the end of the week. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible by early next week.