Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 29th

Good Morning! Snow is on the move across the region. We’ve has some slick roads in western KELOLAND with this passing cold front. The heaviest snow is developing in the Denver area where winter storm warnings are in effect today.

The early morning road report shows snow covered roads and some spots have been in the no travel advised category. Conditions should improve through the day.

This shot from Deadwood clearly shows a thick coating of overnight snow.

Futurecast in Rapid City keeps temperatures cold in the 20s today.

Most areas East River will be in the 30s this afternoon, well below normal for this time of year.

Overnight temps will go below zero in parts of the Black Hills. It seems way too early to talk numbers that cold!

Tomorrow will remain cold for this time of year, but dry with highs in the 30s.

Snow chances should go around us in the 10 day forecast. I’m sure our time will come.

The warmest weather in the 7 day forecast arrives this weekend with highs in the upper 40s by Sunday.