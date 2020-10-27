Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 27th

Cold weather continues across KELOLAND. Highs yesterday stayed in the 20s in many areas, about 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.

6am temperatures were very cold, with many rural areas dropping into the single digits. Some of these numbers are record lows, including Aberdeen!

Snow cover is still having a big impact on our temperatures the next couple of days. We do expect some melting today and that trend will continue tomorrow.

The forecast looks dry today and that trend will continue the next few days. We do see more cloud cover on Thursday and that may halt some of our warming.

Don’t worry. Warmer weather is LIKELY next week and we’ll see a batch of 50s and 60s here by Monday and Tuesday. We may even have a couple of 70s given the current trend.

The 8-14 day forecast is still above normal in much of KELOLAND, so those of you looking to get outside should have plenty of opportunities to do that.

Highs today will still be below normal, but better than yesterday. Wind from the southwest will aid the warmer trend.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows mainly in the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow should be warmer as a few areas reach the 40s.

The 7 day forecast looks dry and generally warmer. Highs by the weekend should return to the 50s. 60s are possible next week.