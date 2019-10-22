Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 22nd

Good Morning! We still have plenty of wind this morning, but conditions will improve during the day with more sunshine in the forecast. Take a look at Futurecast. You will notice more light rain and snow late tonight and tomorrow moving into northwest KELOLAND.

High today will be mainly in the 50s, not bad for this time of the year.

Lows tonight will drop to the 30s as clouds increase along with rain and snow chances arriving from the north.

The clouds and precipitation chances will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow with highs mainly in the 40s.

We do find good news about Saturday with highs in the 60s once again.

We won’t hold onto the warmer weather next week. This map shows the odds of 1″ of snow for the week. The numbers are already over 50% in much of KELOLAND.

Look a little closer, and the odds of 3″ of snow are at least 1 in 3 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls.

It’s interesting to note the path of 6″ snow chances. While the numbers aren’t high, the path swath runs from Colorado into Minnesota. This has grabbed our attention.

Enjoy the nice weekend weather and stay tuned for details about next week.