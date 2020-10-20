Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 20th

Another day of winter weather is on the way for parts of eastern KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory has been posted for the area shaded in blue. Roads are slick in some of these areas and expect slushy conditions today.

We saw the early morning snow at Lake Madison.

We can see plenty of snow in Eureka as well.

Radar trends have shown a good swath of rain and snow the past few hours. Everything is moving from west to east.

Our snow forecast features 4+” around Watertown, but you must remember that some of this snow will melt as it falls. Still, roads will be slick in spots north of Sioux Falls.

Futurecast still shows areas of rain and snow moving east this afternoon, with drier weather for both Pierre and Rapid City. We expect a small chance of either light rain or flurries tomorrow before a more significant system arrives by Thursday. We expect mainly rain in the southeast, but snow in the north will expand as colder air once again dominates later this week.

We are certainly in an active pattern with several systems moving our way. That clearly shows up in the 10 day precipitation map.

Much colder weather is likely this weekend with additional chances of snow.

Highs today will be warmer west of Sioux Falls with 50s likely in both Pierre and Rapid City.

Chilly weather is expected tonight with a slight chance of mixed precipitation toward dawn.

We can’t rule out a hit of light rain or snow tomorrow NW of Sioux Falls, but afternoon highs should recover to 48 in Sioux Falls and lower 50s to the west.

We expect additional rain on Thursday in Sioux Falls. That rain may end as snow into early Friday morning. Another round of snow will fall this weekend with highs lowering into the 30s for a few days.