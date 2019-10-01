Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 1st

Good Morning! Welcome to real autumn weather here in KELOLAND. Today’s temperatures will be hard to move out of the 40s much of the day with clouds and areas of rain, especially in the southeast. We also see some snow for the far northwest, but it should not accumulate to any significance.

What will prove to be more interesting is our rainfall outlook. The graphic below shows our Futurecast outlook for heavy rain south of Sioux Falls. This is the combined rain totals from today and tomorrow. Iowa appears to be a much tougher situation.

Here are the highs today, mainly in the lower 50s in the southeast. Sioux Falls hit the mid 80s yesterday. What a change!

Keep watching the overnight lows forecast by Thursday. We could be teased with some areas of frost. We don’t see a killing freeze for most areas. Western SD may stand the best chance of either frost or freeze headlines in future forecasts.

The 7 day outlook does show some moderation by the weekend, but rain could also return to parts of KELOLAND on Saturday.