Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 15th

Good Morning! A windy and cooler day is ahead for much of KELOLAND as temperatures hold into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. The wind will gust over 35 mph at times, so it will feel even cooler. Rain chances will be limited to mainly sprinkles as a storm systems quickly slides to our east.

Look for highs only near 40 in Aberdeen and Watertown today.

Tonight will chilly with lighter winds and lows back in the 20s for much of western KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be warmer West River and that’s just the start of a better weather trend!

Take a look at Thursday. We think 70s will be widespread in western KELOLAND and 60s should be common in the east.

There will be a pattern change for the weekend as a trough moves into the northern plains. We will see better chances of rain early next week.

However, rain totals will be low this week for much of KELOLAND, good news for farmers.

Overall, it’s not a bad forecast. Stronger south winds will return on Friday and north winds are back on Monday. That’s typical for this time of the year.