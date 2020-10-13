Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, October 13th

Dry weather continues to be a concern across KELOLAND. We think the fire weather danger will go up tomorrow, especially in southeastern SD.

A high wind watch is in effect for parts of western SD tomorrow where winds could gust to 60 mph.

Our wind forecast features strong gusts East River as well during Wednesday afternoon.

Futurecast brings a chance of light showers in the west and north tomorrow. A better chance of precipitation will arrive in the northern plains early next week. Yes, that blue shows the chance of snow as some chilly air arrives in the forecast.

The European model is getting more bullish on the chance of snow here, but details will be forthcoming.

You can see the weather change as the blue and purple represent below normal temperatures in the extended forecast.

Enjoy the pleasant afternoon temperatures today with highs mainly in the 60s.

Tonight will feature more clouds with a few showers possible in the far north and west.

Those shower chances tomorrow won’t produce much rain, but the wind will certainly bring a change to the air.

Expect 50s by Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers to start the weekend. Saturday may be the last “nice” day for awhile. Cooler weather will arrive early next week with chances of rain or snow by Monday.