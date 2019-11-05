Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 5th

Good Morning! Bands of light snow are back in the forecast. Here’s the latest on Futurecast. You can see snow across the north by early afternoon will quickly expand to the south and east.

This map shows much of the accumulation near Brookings, Marshall, and Worthington. The second batch of snow West River will affect Rapid City on Wednesday. These numbers aren’t too heavy, but we do expect a coating of snow in some areas.

You can see the confidence level of 1″ or more of snow is much better in Brookings vs. Sioux Falls.

Highs will be much warmer in the southwest today, with 30s across the east.

Tonight will be chilly with the batches of light snow likely.

The light snow will slow our warming tomorrow, with most areas in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures will rebound later in the week, but another chunk of cold air will dive south early next week.