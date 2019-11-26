Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 26th

Good Morning! We have several weather headlines today for much of KELOLAND. A winter storm warning begins for the Sioux Falls area at 3pm.

Take a look at the snow tracks on Futurecast. We see snow in Nebraska expanding the next 12 hours to the northeast. We think there will be a sharp cut-off on the northern side of the snow band. This is why Pierre and Aberdeen will see little if any snow. Sioux Falls should be in the 3-6″ range by tomorrow morning, but heavier totals are likely in MN.

Winds are still a problem to the south and east. We think gusts will be near 30-40 mph tonight.

Here’s a look at our snow forecast through tomorrow morning.

Don’t forget about more snow and mixed precipitation later this week. We see some light snow during the afternoon Thanksgiving. Then, more snow and freezing rain will develop on Friday ahead of the parent low pressure area to the west. Friday will be messy as warmer air trends north into KELOLAND. This storm will be slow to move and wind-driven snow is expected in much of western, central, and northern KELOLAND by the weekend.

Our first thoughts about freezing rain on Friday suggest some icing north of Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast calls for colder weather next week, a trend worth watching.