Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 24th

Good morning! Light drizzle continues to develop for some locations East River, but temperatures are above freezing for most areas this morning. We expect temperatures to remain above freezing today for most.

Futurecast does show an increase in rain south of Sioux Falls, mainly south of a Vermillion to Jackson, MN line. To the north, amounts will stay very light…just a few hundredths at best.

You can see the rain in NW IA moving away by 5pm.

We may not erode all of the clouds tomorrow in the forecast east of the James Valley. However, sky conditions do look better by Thanksgiving.

In fact, you can see much of the country will be lacking in cold air this weekend.

Winds will be decreasing today with highs mainly in the 40s. Clouds should clear the Rapid City area.

Skies will clear through the James Valley tonight and temperatures will be coolest in cloud-free areas.

Tomorrow will be warmer West River as 50s return to the forecast.

Sioux Falls may still see 50 degrees by Saturday. Overall, much of the forecast still looks mild by late November standards.