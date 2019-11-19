Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 19th

Good Morning! We have a nice forecast ahead for KELOLAND today with more sunshine and no rain or snow. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s. The weather will start changing tomorrow as clouds increase and areas of rain and snow develop by Wednesday night. Futurecast is showing more snow by Thursday morning along with increasing wind.

Our first look at snowfall suggests a coating of snow in the “nuisance” range, under 3″. The heaviest rain will stay in Iowa, so heavy precipitation is currently not forecast in the cold sector of the system. We’ll continue to watch the ingredients, but this appears to be the most likely scenario.

Highs look very good today, mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Tonight still looks mild with lows in the 30s.

Developing rain and snow by tomorrow night will be our main story to watch tomorrow. Highs still look above normal for this time of year.

The 7 day forecast shows moderating temperatures by the end of the week with highs returning to the 40s.