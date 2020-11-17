Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 17th

Good Morning! Temperatures climbed into the 50s for much of KELOLAND yesterday, not bad for this time of the year. We expect more of a contrast today with those 40s holding tough across parts of the east today, but 60s should return to Rapid City!

The promise of mild weather is ahead for the middle of the week. In fact, some areas could hit record highs tomorrow.

Futurecast shows a weak cold front moving to the east tomorrow. The warmest temperatures will be found just ahead of the front during the afternoon, with a few 70s likely!

Weather maps still look dry on Thursday and temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year.

The chance of precipitation appears more focused on Sunday now, although we’ll continue to watch the position of this rain and snow across the plains.

Lighter winds today will make it feel better in the Sioux Falls area, but highs will stay in the mid 40s. Those 60s in the west will feel nice!

Tonight looks mild for this time of the year with lows mainly in the 30s.

We’ll have to deal with more winds tomorrow, but very mild temperatures will rule KELOLAND. Enjoy!

Temperatures are still forecast to drop into the weekend, but nothing too significant. We may even see an uptick on the numbers again ahead of Thanksgiving!