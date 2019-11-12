Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 12th

Good Morning! Strong winds are back in the forecast across KELOLAND. Take a look at Futurecast. We show winds increasing over 30mph at times across the southeast this afternoon and this evening.

Temperatures will be warming during the day, but some moisture tonight will be a bit tricky. With temperatures near freezing, various modes of precip are expected. Keep an eye on road conditions tomorrow morning as this light wintery mix moves through.

We expect highs in the 20s east of I-29, but 40s and 50s to the west.

Tomorrow will be warmer in the southeast, but cooler compared to today across the west. Winds will switch to the northwest as well.

Jumping ahead to the end of the week, temperatures are looking warmer as we start the weekend. Take a look at the following weather maps for projected high temperatures.

It’s safe to say the worst of the cold is behind us for now as we return to more typical mid November weather.