Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 10th

Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND today as another piece to this latest storm system pushes into southeastern KELOLAND. You can see the morning radar trends of snow in parts of Nebraska.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in blue. Expect hazardous driving conditions across much of the region.

Our snow forecast is 3-6″ for Sioux Falls, with 4-8″ likely in Worthington and parts of NW IA. Amounts will be much lighter to the west and north.

Futurecast shows the quick expansion of snow in the southeast this morning and more snow this afternoon. We do expect this system to clear KELOLAND tonight and quieter weather is expected tomorrow. Another patch of light snow could develop in western KELOLAND by Thursday.

Highs today will remain chilly in the lower 30s in Sioux Falls. Lower 40s are expected in Rapid City.

Tonight will be chilly with lows mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be warmer in many areas, but the snow in the southeast will hold Sioux Falls in the upper 30s. That snow could continue to impact highs for a few more days.

The 7 day forecast is warmer, but those trends may be delayed a bit due to the snow forecast today in the Sioux Falls area. 50s will be more likely early next week.