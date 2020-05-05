Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, May 5th

Good Morning! We are watching rain showers wrapping around an area of low pressure this morning across far eastern KELOLAND. Stronger NW winds are developing behind the system as well.

Rain totals have been heavier around Aberdeen with over 2″ reported. Sioux Falls is closer to .50″ across the city.

Expect new pockets of showers and t-showers to develop later this morning into the afternoon on Futurecast, mainly west of Sioux Falls. Some of those cells could have small hail if we see enough sunshine before they develop. All the rain that does form will fall apart toward sunset.

The extended forecast is dominated by below normal temperatures. This trend will likely last the next 10 days.

It may even snow a bit in parts of the Upper Midwest. Of course, frost and possible freeze conditions will be watched over the coming days. Monday morning looks coldest right now, but intervals of clouds will be key to overnight lows.

Highs today will be near 60 in Sioux Falls with the wind. Rapid City will see partly cloudy skies and 63.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s in Aberdeen and Rapid City.

Tomorrow will be cool with fair weather and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll maintain the cooler weather into the weekend with rain chances by Sunday. Again, we’ll keep an eye on the timing of the coolest weather. 30s will be common for overnight lows the next several days, with the coldest readings expected by Monday.