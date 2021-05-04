Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 4

The winds calmed down during the overnight and the skies cleared to allow temperatures to fall to the 20s and low 30s this morning. Areas of frost are found in many parts of KELOLAND.

In the meantime, it will be a sunny day with highs being slightly below average with numbers in the 50s and 60s. Winds will not be as strong today, but eastern KELOLAND can still get gusts to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Light showers will move into eastern KELOLAND late tonight into tomorrow morning. There’s even a chance for light snow showers. Any snow that falls will remain light.

Temperatures will remain below average for tomorrow with highs in the 50s and 60s. As clouds remain through much of the day in northeast KELOLAND, expect highs only in the low to middle 50s for Watertown and north.

Thursday will slightly warmer, and Friday is showing promise of 70 degree weather returning. BUT, much cooler air will return for Mother’s Day weekend.

Expect highs to only make the 50s and low 60s this weekend with chances for rain. It will be cold enough to support snow in the higher elevations of the Hills.