Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, May 28th

Good Morning!

More rain is falling this morning in southern KELOLAND as shown here on VIPIR before 7am.

We'll likely see a break today in the southeast, but more rain arrives this evening and overnight as shown on FutureScan.

Rainfall totals through tomorrow will be heaviest in southeastern KELOLAND, where 1-2" will be very common and local totals could exceed that range.

Highs today will be cool once again. Some intervals of sunshine are expected north and northeast of Sioux Falls.

Rain is expected tonight across the south.

Rain chances will linger in the southeast tomorrow, but better weather is just around the corner. Take a look at the 10 temperature trend.

The new pattern ahead is certainly warmer, but not entirely rain free. The storm track still comes across the northern plains, but the systems are more compact and faster moving.

The 70s and 80s in the 7 day forecast will feel much better!

