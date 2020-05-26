Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 26

It’s another day with clouds, fog, and scattered showers in central and Eastern KELOLAND. While the fog will lift to give way to sunshine in central and northern South Dakota, clouds will remain in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s.



Rainfall amounts will generally be a tenth of an inch or less, but heavier in Iowa and Minnesota where thunderstorms may develop later this afternoon. There’s also a small chance that a storm may become severe in Iowa.



We have a better chance for sunshine tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND while we watch for another wave in the atmosphere that will bring showers and storms to western South Dakota. Any rain that develops will weaken as it moves east into central South Dakota during the overnight hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s.



There will be a push of cooler air late this week with temperatures falling to the 60s and 70s for Friday and Saturday. Slight chance for showers on Saturday.



The warmer weather will come on Sunday and next week. We’ll have a ridge of high pressure move through the central United States which will help bring in warmer and drier weather next week. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s next week.



Though the trough in the southwest United States grabs my attention. As storm systems round the trough, we’ll have to watch for a stormier pattern going into the second week of June.