Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, May 25th

Good morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed across southeastern KELOLAND late yesterday into the overnight. The map below shows a few of the 24 hour rain totals in the region.

Here are a few more estimates on VIPIR.

It won’t be long before more rain chances arrive starting tomorrow. You can see the rain chances will increase in the afternoon across the west and should expand tomorrow evening. There could be some severe weather in far southwestern and southcentral SD as well. Those severe storms could impact how much rain we see late Wednesday night and early Thursday AM. You can see the biggest storms will go south into Nebraska.

Our rain estimate map shows some helpful numbers for those looking for some drought relief. We see many areas East River with .50″ to 1″. We also think some of the numbers west could be a bit low , depending on how fast those scattered t-storms develop later tomorrow. Most of this moisture will fall as a chilly rain east on Thursday.

It will be chilly by Friday morning. We are forecasting a morning low of 36 in Aberdeen.

Plan on a mild forecast today for much of KELOLAND with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Stronger west winds are ahead too for much of central and northern SD.

Tonight looks cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s in the west, central, and north. Dry weather will continue.

Tomorrow will trend cooler with chances of rain starting mid morning in NW SD. We expect a few showers or isolated t-storm to drift toward Mobridge and Aberdeen by early afternoon, but redeveloping showers and thunderstorms will be more common in western SD later in the afternoon.

Better chances of rain will develop on Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s. In fact, that may be too warm based on the latest data coming into the storm center. Temperatures will be slow to warm into the weekend with additional scattered rain chances on Saturday.