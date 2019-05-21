Storm Center Update - Tuesday AM May 21

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday in KELOLAND is looking like it will play out to be a cloudy, rainy, windy, and chilly day. An area of surface low pressure will travel north and it is bringing lots of rain. Flooding is a concern with how much rain is expected as computer models are projecting amounts ranging from one to three inches of rain. And the Black Hills will continue to see snow with the highest elevations getting up to a foot, some isolated spots could get more! And the wind will be strong today as well with sustained speeds around 20 to 35 mph from the east. Temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s in central and east KELOLAND, around 40 in the west.

The surface low will continue to travel north through eastern SD tonight so the rain and strong wind will continue. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

As the low moves to the north, it should pull in some dry air from the west. If this happens, the rain will come to an end from south to north tomorrow. In fact, the farther south you are, the better your chance of seeing a sunny afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range from the 40s to the low 60s.

Thursday brings another round of rain from the south but this time, temperatures will be warmer so thundershowers are possible, especially in eastern KELOLAND. Broad brush rainfall estimates for Thursday are around about a quarter to half inch, little more rain would be expected where the thundershowers pass over. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 in central and east KELOLAND, little cooler in the west.

As we turn the page on this work week and head into the weekend, the weather looks a little warmer and will at least start off dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunday into Monday is the next chance for rain.

