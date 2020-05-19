Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 19

We’re starting the day with clouds in eastern South Dakota, but the sun will come back later this afternoon. It may end up being a different story in Minnesota and Iowa as clouds will remain throughout much of the day.

Highs today will be in the 60s (in Iowa and Minnesota) to the 70s and 80s. The warmest air will be felt in western South Dakota.



Low stratus clouds will return to eastern KELOLAND tonight as overnight lows fall to the 50s.



After the clouds leave tomorrow, temperatures will slowly warm to the 70s and 80s.

We’ll watch for scattered storms in western South Dakota during the late afternoon and evening as some of those storms will be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat.



Rain will move into central KELOLAND on Thursday and into eastern KELOLAND Thursday night into Friday.

The rain will be heavy at times and will add up to over an inch by Saturday evening.

Overall, temperatures will remain in the 70s for the weekend and next week.