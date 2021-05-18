Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, May 18th

Another cloudy day is ahead for the Sioux Falls area, along with pockets of sprinkles and drizzle possible. Don’t worry, much warmer weather is just around the corner.

You can see a bit of that moisture on the Beresford radar this morning. We think the rain totals will stay very light.

The drizzle and sprinkles yesterday didn’t amount to much in the rain gauges. We’ll wait for better rain chances later tomorrow.

The 30 day moisture map still shows plenty of areas that need rain. We’ll see better chances in the days ahead.

Futurecast shows the next round of rain late tomorrow into tomorrow night. The best chances will be East River. Expect a few embedded thunderstorms with this rain. All of the activity will drift to the north into Thursday morning.

The next few days will feature more humidity and warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s at times into the weekend. We do see thunderstorm chances this weekend, but we will watch the timing and placement details in the coming days.

Highs today will be mainly in the 70s, all though parts of the southeast may stay in the 60s in Worthington and Spencer.

We expect lows tonight in the 50s with mainly partly cloudy skies.

Look for warmer numbers tomorrow as we anticipate those scattered showers and thunderstorms toward late afternoon in the east.

The 7 day forecast features some good growing weather will chances of showers and thunderstorms again this weekend. Overnight lows will also be very mild for this time of year.