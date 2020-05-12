Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM May 12

It’s another cool morning in KELOLAND with temperatures ranging from the 20s in northeast KELOLAND to the low 40s in south-central South Dakota.

It will be another cooler than average day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Along with the cool air that’s in place, rain showers will be likely in western and central KELOLAND. We’re also watching for developing rain in eastern and southeast KELOLAND for the afternoon.

While the chance for rain will continue tonight and tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND, it will slowly wane in central and western South Dakota.

It will remain cooler than average tomorrow, but slightly warmer than today. There’s even a chance for 70-degree weather in south-central SD as sunshine returns to that area.

Temperatures will slowly warm for the weekend as we’ll see highs return to the upper 60s to lower 70s.



Warmer temperatures will return next week with many in eastern KELOLAND in the 80s.

Along with the warmer air, dew point temperatures (a measurement of moisture in the air) will also be higher. This will aid in storm development as we go through the first part of next week.