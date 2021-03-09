Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 9th

Get ready for a big change in the weather starting late tonight and tomorrow. Winter weather is set to return for much of KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect for Watertown, Huron, Chamberlain, Pierre, and Rapid City. Winter storm warnings are posted for the central and southern Black Hills starting tonight into tomorrow.

Futurecast keeps us dry today, but increases our moisture west tonight. We may even see some scattered thunderstorms developing in southeastern KELOLAND after midnight. Expect precipitation to expand tomorrow as rain changes to snow from west to east. There could be bands of heavy snow tomorrow afternoon in portions of eastern SD where advisories have been posted.

Winds are expected to shift to the northwest today in western KELOLAND. The change will take place in Sioux Falls tonight and will continue tomorrow. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times with the snow west and north of Sioux Falls tomorrow afternoon.

The snow forecast looks heaviest from the central and southern Black Hills…extending east in southcentral SD. We think a narrow band of heavy snow will continue northeast toward the Watertown area. Keep in mind this heavier band could still shift a bit on the maps, but expect winter driving conditions for many areas on Wednesday.

Enjoy the 70s today. Many cities will set new record highs this afternoon, including Sioux Falls.

Temperatures will be colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s in Rapid City and upper 30s at Sioux Falls.

The rain and snow tomorrow will keep temperatures significantly cooler. We’ll see numbers falling through the 30s and 40s.

Expect highs in the 40s for several days and another system could give us rain or snow next week. More details will coming on that system in the days ahead.