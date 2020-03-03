Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 3rd

Good Morning! A fast-moving disturbance will be moving into the region the next 12 to 24 hours with a quick hit of rain showers in the east and bit of snow mixed in as well. Stronger winds will slide into western KELOLAND this afternoon where wind advisories have been posted.

You can see peak winds near 50 mph in Rapid City by early evening.

Highs will still be well above normal in the upper 40s for Sioux Falls and low 50s in the west.

Aberdeen will be a little colder tonight in the mid 20s, but most of the lows will still be above normal once again. Most of the precip will move out by midnight.

Tomorrow looks great. Highs will be near 60 in Pierre! A late day shower is possible as the next cold front arrives from the northwest.

Windy weather is expected on Thursday with highs in the 40s.

We’ll start a warming trend on Friday with 60s returning in Rapid City.

Those 60s will expand on Saturday!

The storm track looks more active early next week, but much of that moisture may go to our south.

Overall, it looks like a nice jump toward early spring weather!