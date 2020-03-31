Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 31st

Good Morning! Dense fog is covering parts of western SD this morning. We think that fog will burn off and a nice day is ahead for much of KELOLAND.

The weather will be turning colder and that means snow for the Black Hills. A winter storm watch begins tomorrow night into Thursday for the areas shaded in yellow, where over 6″ of snow is possible.

Futurecast picks up on the morning showers we have in eastern KELOLAND and another round of very light rain could dot the radar maps tonight. We think more substantial moisture will move into KELOLAND tomorrow night into Thursday. It looks much of that will be snow in the west, central, and northeast.

Enjoy today’s highs in the 60s and 70s as the weather continues to be above normal for this time of year.

Tonight will also be mild, with lower 40s in Sioux Falls.

68 will feel nice in Sioux Falls tomorrow. We expect lower 60s in Aberdeen and Pierre and lower 50s at Rapid City.

The colder air will hit Sioux Falls later Thursday into Friday. It may snow in Sioux Falls Friday morning, but warmer weather will return early next week.