Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 24th

Good Morning! Light rain showers continue to move across eastern KELOLAND. The amounts are light, but showers will still be around through mid morning.

You can see the amounts are just a few hundredths of an inch.

Futurecast shows areas of showers and clouds moving east today and another round will arrive tonight. Snow will fall across the north as well. It looks like this is just the first system in the series coming our way this week.

Snow will likely fall tonight and tomorrow in the north where a sloppy 1-2″ could accumulate.

The pattern features another similar system on Thursday and rain and snow will fall in KELOLAND. We could see a third round of rain and snow on Friday.

The moisture totals could top .50″ in areas shaded in green on the map below. We’ll continue to watch the totals coming our way.

Enjoy the forecast today with highs in the 50s in the east and 60s for much of central KELOLAND.

Tonight will turn colder and rain and snow will develop in the central and north.

We expect a nice warming trend by the weekend into early next week with 50s and even some 60s possible in KELOLAND.