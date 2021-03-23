Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 23rd

Good morning! Rain continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Expect rain chances all day in much of the southeast.

This system is really wrapping up across Kansas this morning. We expect this deeper moisture to stream north the next 12 to 24 hours.

You can see the same trend on the radar picture this morning.

As of 6:30am Sioux Falls had just under a third of an inch of rain. Expect many of these numbers to increase in the south and east today.

Futurecast shows the rain drifting north, but having a hard time reaching Pierre and Aberdeen. A separate area of light showers could affect Rapid City . We expect the precipitation to taper off tomorrow morning and possibly mix with some snow in the Watertown and Marshall, MN areas.

Look for rain totals around 1″ in the Sioux Falls area. The numbers will go down the farther north you live, with very little expect in Pierre and Aberdeen. Yankton may get the most with around 1.25-1.5″ possible.

Highs today will be impacted by the rain with 40s likely over the southeast. 50s are still expect to the north and west. North or northeast winds will increase the next 24 hours.

Rain may mix with snow in Watertown tonight with lows mainly in the 30s. It will be blustery overnight.

Tomorrow looks cool as the rain chances end across the east.

The 7-day forecast will feature warmer temperatures by the end of the week. We expect another chance of scattered showers by Saturday.