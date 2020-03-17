Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 17th

Good Morning! Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND the next 48 to 72 hours. Winter storm watches have been posted for areas in yellow on this map, including Winner and Hot Springs. 6″ of heavy wet snow are possible in the watch area.

Futurecast shows increasing clouds today, with drizzle and showers expected tonight in the southeast. We expect only light precipitation chances tomorrow, but deeper moisture will arrive in the southwest tomorrow night as rain changes to snow. Rain will also become more widespread in the southeast by Thursday morning.

Wind will increase from the north on Thursday with gusts of 30-40 mph likely. This will create areas of blowing snow.

In typical March fashion, some lightning will likely develop by late tomorrow into early Thursday.

This storm system will be a fast mover, limiting some of the snow potential. You can see the transition to snow late Thursday here, but the storm will leave on Friday. The start of the weekend forecast is looking quiet, but colder.

Our initial snow track features a narrow ribbon of snow from western Nebraska into southeastern SD. There could be areas of heavy snow along this feature, so continue to watch for updates on the forecast.

Highs today will be better with more sunshine. Expect 44 in Sioux Falls and 49 at Rapid City.

Light rain and drizzle will develop tonight, mainly in the southeast. Fog is expected in the Rapid City area.

Tomorrow will feature highs in the upper 40s to near 50 as drizzle chances remain in place across the south and east.

The 7 day forecast shows the storm impact on Thursday and early Friday, but warmer temperatures should return early next week.