Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 16th

The snow and rain from the weekend is making a difference on our long-term drought conditions. You can see the 30 day precipitation map is now showing above normal moisture across the southern half of KELOLAND and there is more on the way.

You can see the snow developing at Lake Madison early this morning. There will be more coming today off an on as our system from yesterday hasn’t left the area just yet.

The uptick in snow is very evident on radar trends the past few areas. The main push of snow will come our way from northern Nebraska. Prepare for nuisance accumulations with temperatures rising just above freezing for many areas.

Futurecast signals that snow migrating to the north and east through the day into the early evening. We expect clouds to linger overnight into tomorrow for many areas as the moisture will be slow to depart.

We wanted to include a snow forecast for the next 12 to 18 hours. There are factors suggesting up to 2″ of accumulation in parts of southeastern KELOLAND. There could be a few locations that come in a bit higher.

Highs today will be mainly in the 30s across much of KELOLAND with light winds.

Tonight looks cool as areas of snow come to an end with lows in the 20s.

We’ll see a few more breaks in the clouds tomorrow for the west and north as this system departs.

The forecast shows a nice warming trend by the end of the week with highs in the mid and upper 50s by the weekend. More precipitation looks possible by Monday.