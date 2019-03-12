Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 12th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good Morning!

We have a very busy forecast ahead. Here are some of the big headlines to follow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is the latest flood watch. Heavy rain over frozen ground and heavy snow pack will lead to street and areal flooding first, with river flooding to follow, mainly in NW IA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rainfall of 1-2" is likely in the east, with some amounts over 2" with locally heavy thunderstorms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Winter weather is our focus for many to the west and north. Blizzard warning headlines are in effect for much of the southwest for tomorrow and Thursday, including Rapid City. Winter storm watches in yellow mean the threats for heavy snow and ice are in place, but details will be coming.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Our first look at snowfall indicates over 12" in much of SW SD. Strong winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow. Lesser amounts are forecast to the east, but we feel there could be a "flash blizzard" threat in the east on Thursday. More on that below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An ice storm will most likely occur in a strip across central KELOLAND. The graphic below explains our concerns.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Keep in mind this pink band could be expanded to include the far northeast corner of SD as well. This is a challenging forecast and ice can be difficult to track. These areas highlighted in pink show higher consistancy in the freezing rain projections the past few days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The snow on the back side of this storm will be associated with strong winds to 60 mph. This will severely restrict visibility and could result in a blizzard for some in the east.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

That's enough bad weather. We see spring coming and 50s are likely next week in Sioux Falls!!! Spread the word!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.