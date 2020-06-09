Storm Center Update – Tuesday AM June 9

Rain will continue to move north through KELOLAND this morning with redeveloping storms possible for areas along and near the James River Valley.



It will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s and 70s. In fact, the northerly winds will result in slowly falling temperatures for eastern and southeast KELOLAND during the afternoon.



Rain will eventually develop in southeast KELOLAND during the evening and overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall to the 40s and 50s.



After morning clouds and light rain along and east of Interstate 29 tomorrow morning, we’ll welcome a decrease in cloud cover for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be below average with numbers in the lower 70s.



We’ll slowly kick out the cool air and welcome a warm weekend with highs returning to the 80s for much of KELOLAND. 80s will continue as we start next week.