Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 8th

Overnight thunderstorms rumbled across parts of western SD, but the activity stayed very scattered in nature. You will notice on the radar review big storms near Jamestown and Fargo in North Dakota. They need the rain, but some of those storms produced tornadoes and baseball size hail!

The heat wave continues today. The map below shows yesterdays highs.

The severe weather outlook for tonight includes much of western SD, with a marginal risk extending toward Pierre and Mobridge.

Futurecast shows the developments of thunderstorms by mid evening in far western SD. This broken line of storms will move toward the Missouri River Valley after midnight, but will likely be falling apart as it moves east. Some strong winds will be possible with the bigger storms.

We will be watching for a better chance of storms late Thursday evening into the early morning hours on Friday. Severe looks quite likely for the areas shaded in dark orange and red on this map.

The severe is not welcome, but it may be our only way of generating some rain for now. When you scan the map below, keep in mind these numbers give us a general feel of the coverage of these storms. There will be pockets of rainfall exceeding .50″. There will also be areas getting much less than that, but we will continue to watch the trends and hope the numbers will increase.

Hot weather will continue to dominate the headlines today with highs in the 90s.

It will be another warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The story remains the same tomorrow with 90s likely.

The chance of rain Thursday night and Friday morning is 50%. The humidity and temperature will both decrease for Friday afternoon and the weekend will not be as hot. 90s are back, however, for early next week.