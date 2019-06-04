Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 4th

Good Morning!

A very warm day is forecast across KELOLAND with temperatures well into the 80s. We do expect a cold front to move into the region later today and tonight and that will bring a few scattered t-storms. The map below shows a snapshot of the forecast around 7pm.

Severe weather chances are minimal here across KELOLAND. The best chances of severe weather are located to the east in Minnesota and Iowa.

The rain chances will be low after tonight for a few days. We see some rain chances by Sunday, but overall, our 7 day is still below normal on rain for this time of year.

If you like warm weather, today is your day.

Evening t-storm chances will exit eastern KELOLAND late this evening as lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be slightly cooler and less humid tomorrow.

The next best chance of rain will wait until Sunday. A cold front will deliver a hit of rain and some cooler weather early next week.