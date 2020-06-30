Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 30th

Good Morning! Thunderstorms continue to rumble across parts of western and northwestern SD this morning. We expect redevelopment later day farther to the east.

Most of the 24 hour rain totals are low. However, heavy rain fell in Perkins County near Bison overnight. There will be more rain the next 24 hours farther east.

The severe weather risk zone paints much of eastern SD under the slight risk category. We think this threat will continue after dark.

Futurecast shows the latest timeline on the storms. Watch how storms tend to develop around Chamberlain around 5pm. Any of the bigger storms could become severe with locally heavy rain. It may take a few hours before that line reaches Sioux Falls. Overnight rain will push east into parts of SW MN and NW IA.

Look for breezy and humid weather today in much of eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City will be much cooler with highs near 74.

Thunderstorms chances will move west to east tonight.

Tomorrow will be less humid with highs mainly in the 80s. We think thunderstorm chances end during the morning East River.

Hotter weather is a big part of the extended forecast. Look at all the 90s on Thursday.

Friday doesn’t look much different. Humidity levels will be rising East River as well.

Plan on more hot weather for the 4th of July.

Thunderstorm chances are bit more tricky. We think some overnight storm chances could sneak into the forecast, so continue to watch those changes as we get more information in the days ahead.