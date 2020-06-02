Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 2nd

Thunderstorm chances are back today across parts of KELOLAND. We are starting the day with scattered rain in the far north. We think some of this activity will drift into northeastern SD this morning, but bigger storms will fire later in the day in the southeast.

The severe weather outlook for today includes the southeast, with an enhanced risk of severe weather in southern MN.

Futurecast shows the morning thunderstorm in the north and the new development later today in the southeast. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats with the strongest activity. You’ll also notice new t-storms across far western SD later this evening.

Thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow, mainly in western SD.

This risk of severe weather will then shift back into southeastern KELOLAND by Thursday.

Highs today will still be in the 90s in the southeast, but north winds will feel cooler in Rapid City.

Evening storms will depart the southeast, but rain will develop in the Rapid City area.

Tomorrow will feature more 80s with the rain chances West River.

Friday looks less humid with high in the 70s, but heat and increasing humidity levels are expected early next week. Storm chances can’t be ruled out as well.