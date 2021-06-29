Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 29th

We had plenty of afternoon clouds and scattered hits of rain around the Sioux Falls area yesterday. You can clearly see the rain missing Falls Park during the afternoon.

The 24 hour rainfall totals were fairly low across most of KELOLAND, but there were some totals a bit higher in the southeast. In fact, a few spots had 1″ or more.

The 30 day precipitation totals are still very low and are not going to improve the next few days.

Futurecast looks dry for the next couple of days. You can see a few clouds from time to time, but not any organized rain for now.

The 10 day rainfall map on the European model shows lows amounts here for now, but we’ll continue to watch a few things next week that may introduce a few changes.