Forecast

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 25th

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 07:00 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:00 AM CDT

Good Morning!

It is a nice and quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND after a few storms rumbled across the region late yesterday, including one in the Rapid City area with small hail.  We'll watch for a couple more storms in the Black Hills region by this evening.   

 

FutureScan shows some of this activity moving toward Pierre by this evening as well.  

 

A warm front across eastern SD may continue to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.  We'll keep watching that trend through the day.  

The risk of severe weather the next 36-48 hours is at the "marginal" level.  We can still get heavy rain with this type of pattern, so watch for the latest forecasts.  

Highs today will feel good in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

 

Tonight will feature evening storm chances west and central.  Sioux Falls may have a storm chance toward daybreak, something we'll watch on the timeline into tomorrow.

It will turn warmer and more humid tomorrow.  Thunderstorm chances will redevelop later in the day and some severe weather can't be ruled out.  

 

Get ready for even warmer weather by the start of the weekend.  Take a look at the heat index forecast by Saturday!

The dew point will really jump into the weekend, well into the 70s!

Thunderstorms will stay mostly to our north this weekend.  We'll watch for those storms to come back into our region early next week. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise