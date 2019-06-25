Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 25th

Good Morning!

It is a nice and quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND after a few storms rumbled across the region late yesterday, including one in the Rapid City area with small hail. We’ll watch for a couple more storms in the Black Hills region by this evening.

FutureScan shows some of this activity moving toward Pierre by this evening as well.

A warm front across eastern SD may continue to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. We’ll keep watching that trend through the day.

The risk of severe weather the next 36-48 hours is at the “marginal” level. We can still get heavy rain with this type of pattern, so watch for the latest forecasts.

Highs today will feel good in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight will feature evening storm chances west and central. Sioux Falls may have a storm chance toward daybreak, something we’ll watch on the timeline into tomorrow.

It will turn warmer and more humid tomorrow. Thunderstorm chances will redevelop later in the day and some severe weather can’t be ruled out.

Get ready for even warmer weather by the start of the weekend. Take a look at the heat index forecast by Saturday!

The dew point will really jump into the weekend, well into the 70s!

Thunderstorms will stay mostly to our north this weekend. We’ll watch for those storms to come back into our region early next week.