Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 23rd

Good Morning! The forecast looks pleasant today and Canadian air continues to filter into KELOLAND from the north. We expect a couple of isolated showers in western MN as well, but nothing too heavy.

Speaking of rain, we had a few spots yesterday with showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain totals were under .25″.

There are still some dry areas in KELOLAND, shown in yellow on this map. Thunderstorm chances will be increasing for some areas later in the week.

You can see some of those isolated showers today on Futurecast across the east. We think dry weather is likely on Wednesday, but rain chances will return early Thursday in the west and more thunderstorms will generate later in the day central and east. Some severe weather is not out of the question.

Thunderstorms will become more likely on Thursday as this next feature moves across the KELOLAND. Some of the storms could have heavy rain and a severe weather risk.

Get ready for a surge in humidity next week. Dew points in the 60s and 70s will certainly feel more tropical as we end the month of June.

Enjoy the 70s today, the coolest day in the 7 day forecast.

Tonight still looks cool as well with lows mainly in the 50s

Tomorrow will be warmer in the 80s with dry weather expected.

80s will be widespread in the forecast and chances of thunderstorms are possible again early next week, mainly the overnight variety as heat and humidity builds across the plains.