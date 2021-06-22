Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 22nd

Good morning! Warmer weather is on the way today for KELOLAND. That warmer weather could spark a few thunderstorms this evening south of Sioux Falls, with a marginal risk of severe weather shown in green.

Futurecast shows a few of those cells on radar, mainly in NW IA this evening. Temperatures will be turning much hotter tomorrow with highs in the 90s and 100s in much of KELOLAND.

The pattern ahead into Thursday and Friday will be very important to watch. We do see an opening for rain chances here as an upper level system dives into KELOLAND and interacts with more humidity than we’ve seen lately. The goal here is to generate over .50″ in some areas and we think Sioux Falls could do that Thursday into Friday.

The moisture supply map is certainly more friendly toward that idea. Notice the red and orange colors working their way to the north.

You can consider the 2 model comparison maps below.