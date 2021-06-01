Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 1st

Today’s weather is starting with a few showers across the far western South Dakota. Futurecast hints that these pockets of rain could spread into northeastern SD late in the day.

The rainfall is low and the drought monitor is not going to improve over the next week, especially giving the heat we are forecasting.

Above normal temperatures are likely in much of the northern plains through early next week.

Here are the forecast highs for Friday. This is certainly hot for this time of year.

Saturday looks much the same with 100 possible in Pierre.

The 7 day rainfall is also very dry in the northern plains.

Today’s forecast looks mild for temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight looks pleasant with lows in the 50s. There could be a few showers in the northeast, but they will be widely scattered.

Tomorrow will be warmer, but again, dry weather is forecast for most areas.

Rain chances will stay low for now as temperatures turn hot this weekend.