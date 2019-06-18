Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, June 18th

Good Morning!

We see more 70s in our forecast today across KELOLAND, which is a bit below normal for this time of year. Where will it rain? It looks like the best chances will be across the west later in the afternoon.

FutureScan shows showers and thunderstorms developing in the west, but most of those should drop into northern Nebraska. Another wave will move into KELOLAND tomorrow, but this round may impact the east a bit more.

Temperatures overnight will still drop into the 50s for tonight.

Tomorrow's temperatures will stay in the 70s once again, but will edge higher along the Nebraska border.

We see a little better chance of rain East River as the next frontal boundary comes across KELOLAND. Severe weather chances look low for now.

Friday turns more interesting as bigger dew points build south of KELOLAND. Severe weather will come close to southern KELOLAND.

We have more of this next week. Tuesday may turn into a severe weather day, but we'll watch the timing of these features in the longer-range forecast.

Rain will start adding up the next few days as the pattern turns more active.

While temperatures stay in the 70s for now, we'll likely see warmer numbers next week as higher humidity returns to KELOLAND.

